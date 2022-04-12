AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock opened at $129.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.