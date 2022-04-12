AmonD (AMON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66.00

AmonD (AMON) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $66.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.94 or 0.07509893 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.31 or 0.99633204 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

