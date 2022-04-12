Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will announce $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. 3M posted earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.40.

3M stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

