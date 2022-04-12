Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AquaBounty Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

AQB opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 32.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $123.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.13. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,990,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 4,619.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 675,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 661,553 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,346,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 637,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

