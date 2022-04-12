Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.41. 17,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.74 and its 200 day moving average is $220.67. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.