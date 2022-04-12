Analysts Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.86. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 217,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $287,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

