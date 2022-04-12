Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 20,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,132. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

In other news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 55.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 216,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 77,192 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

