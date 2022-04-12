Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDLS. Stephens cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 183,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,163. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

