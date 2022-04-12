Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Announce $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Polaris posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

PII opened at $105.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a 52 week low of $99.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

