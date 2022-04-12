Analysts Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will report $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $12.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.18. The company had a trading volume of 98,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $363.54 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

