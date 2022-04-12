Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 105,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. 127,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,440,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

