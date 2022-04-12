Analysts Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Genius Sports posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genius Sports.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.
GENI stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $804.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55.
Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
