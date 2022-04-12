Analysts Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Genius Sports posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

GENI stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $804.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

