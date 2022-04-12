Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) will report sales of $8.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $10.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $7.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $38.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.27 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IDYA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,539. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.