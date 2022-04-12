Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $10.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $7.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $38.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.27 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IDYA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,539. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.