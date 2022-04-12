Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Price Target at GBX 2,712.44

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,712.44 ($35.35).

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,061 ($39.89) to GBX 3,050 ($39.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($37.79) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.44) to GBX 2,630 ($34.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.11) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

LON:ADM traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,515 ($32.77). The stock had a trading volume of 464,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,741.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,973.08. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,346 ($30.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.29). The stock has a market cap of £7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 118 ($1.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($33.54) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($130,611.88). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($31.97) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($205,950.99).

Admiral Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.