Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price at $123.71

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 498,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 60.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 304,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 114,386 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.