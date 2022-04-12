Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price at $123.71

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 498,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 60.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 304,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 114,386 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

