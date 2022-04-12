Analysts Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target at $5.18

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDFF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

