Analysts Set Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) PT at $11.83

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 580,826 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 687,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 280,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. 154,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.25 million, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 2.29. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Lantronix (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

