Analysts Set Man Group plc (LON:EMG) PT at GBX 250.33

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.50 ($3.41).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.61) to GBX 301 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON EMG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 238.30 ($3.11). The stock had a trading volume of 6,019,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.33. The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,770.13).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

