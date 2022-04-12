Analysts Set Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) PT at $22.75

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OEC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OEC opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $888.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In related news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 204,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,268,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

