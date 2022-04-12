Analysts Set Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT at $188.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 143,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

