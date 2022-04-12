Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price at $23.50

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

SLM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. 80,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,188. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

