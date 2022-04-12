Analysts Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Target Price at $34.20

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

STOR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 8,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,978. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.23. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 32.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

