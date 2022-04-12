Analyzing Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

33.7% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AVITA Medical and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Assure.

Risk and Volatility

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AVITA Medical and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $29.23 million 6.91 -$26.58 million ($1.03) -7.86 Assure $3.52 million 92.22 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -13.38

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA Medical. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -76.13% -21.79% -20.13% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Summary

Assure beats AVITA Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Valencia, California.

About Assure (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.