Analyzing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Akoya Biosciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Akoya Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $35.31 million 11.27 -$58.42 million ($2.02) -5.79 Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 7.40 -$42.94 million ($4.52) -2.40

Akoya Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akoya Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.35%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.33%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -159.70% -46.76% -29.30% Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62%

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery. It is also developing EYP-1901, a twice-yearly bioerodible formulation of tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion; and YUTIQ50 for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, Ocumension Therapeutics, and Equinox Science, LLC. It also has a commercial alliance with ImprimisRx PA, Inc. for the joint promotion of DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response. The company also provides PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen, or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. In addition, it offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform designed to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

