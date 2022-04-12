Analyzing Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shin-Etsu Chemical and Pigeon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pigeon 2 0 1 0 1.67

Dividends

Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pigeon has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Pigeon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shin-Etsu Chemical 22.90% 14.36% 12.30% Pigeon N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Pigeon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.12 billion 4.18 $2.65 billion $2.37 14.95 Pigeon $934.17 million 2.17 $100.05 million N/A N/A

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon.

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Pigeon on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (Get Rating)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite. The company also provides semiconductor silicon wafers for use as substrate materials in smartphones, personal computers, electronic devices, data centers, and automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, and sensor light sources. In addition, it offers silicone products for use in cosmetics, buildings, lithium-ion batteries, plastic products, contact lenses, textile treatments, continuous positive airway pressure devices, ship-bottom paints, fuel efficient tires, and toys; rare earth magnets for use in hybrid cars, electric vehicles, industrial equipment, and home appliance; photoresists, photomask blanks, encapsulation materials, pellicles, and other products; and low dielectric materials, silane, multipurpose film materials, liquid fluoroelastomer, fluorinated anti-smudge coating, synthetic quartz, oxide single crystal, pyrolytic boron nitride, and anode materials. Further, the company provides cellulose derivatives; synthetic pheromones; polyvinyl alcohol; aroma chemicals; SOLBIN, a copolymer resin; silicon metal; and automobile dashboard audio and air conditioners, silicone catheters, wafer cases, rollers for OA equipment, PVC wrapping films, and vacuum assembling equipment, as well as engineering services. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pigeon (Get Rating)

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. Pigeon Corporation markets its products under the Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

