Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

ANDE has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.69.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $54.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. Andersons has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,060,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,894 shares of company stock worth $4,663,486. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

