AnimalGo Achieves Market Cap of $35.68 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market cap of $35.68 million and $706,733.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

