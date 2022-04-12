ankrETH (aEth) Price Hits $2,922.51 on Top Exchanges

ankrETH (aEth) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for about $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a total market cap of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ankrETH has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00104823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

