Annie Armstrong Sells 1,290 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $18,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99.

On Monday, February 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Annie Armstrong sold 369 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $9,361.53.

NYSE LC opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,746,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

