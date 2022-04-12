Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. The company's strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for major long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. Notably, the company expects to generate $1.5-$1.7 billion of free cash flow in 2022, suggesting a significant improvement from $849 million reported in 2021. It is targeting a capital return program of 25%-50% of free cash flows annually, beginning with the implementation of the share repurchase program of up to $1 billion. Also, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising natural gas price. Given these tailwinds, Antero Resources is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $33.52.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,343,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

