Anthony Cherbak Sells 22,500 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $569.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.99. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Resources Connection by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

