AON (NYSE:AON) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $350.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s top line has been growing on buyouts and collaborations, which have enhanced its capabilities and made it one of the largest insurance brokers. Solid contributions from Reinsurance Solutions, Commercial Risk Solutions, Health Solutions and Wealth Solutions segments continue to drive the company's top-line growth. It has been divesting non-core operations to streamline its business. The firm expects that focusing on more profitable operations will generate a higher return on equity. Shares of Aon have outperformed its industry in a year. It engages in prudent deployment of capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividend payments. However, elevated operating expenses can put pressure on margins. Its high long-term debts compared with a lower cash balance raise concerns about solvency level. Exposure to forex bothers.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.67.

AON stock opened at $333.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.90. AON has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $336.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of AON by 24.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

