AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,074,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWRM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,946,003. AppSwarm has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

AppSwarm, Inc, a technology development and incubation company, focuses on the development of mobile applications and technology. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across various platforms, including Apple iPhone, RIM s BlackBerry, Google's Android, and Microsoft's Windows Mobile.

