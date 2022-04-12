Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 646,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,436. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. Aravive has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 526.08% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aravive will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the third quarter worth $35,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

