ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Fund Lp Funicular Acquires 4,655 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $10,753.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,084,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92.

Shares of ABIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 99,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,870. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.41.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 311,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

