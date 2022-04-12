Arcblock Trading 35.3% Higher This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 47.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $18.08 million and $15.40 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

