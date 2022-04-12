ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $44.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of analysts have commented on MT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of MT opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

