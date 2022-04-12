ArdCoin (ARDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,074.00

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $61,074.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

