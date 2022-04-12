Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading Up 0.5%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 387 ($5.04). Approximately 5,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.02).

The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 367.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 385.97. The company has a market cap of £108.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

