Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €6.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.80 ($7.40).

A number of brokerages have commented on AT1. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.30) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.15) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($7.07) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.26) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.43) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of AT1 traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.04 ($5.47). 1,234,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.59. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €4.62 ($5.02) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($7.78). The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

