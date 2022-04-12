Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.17.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day moving average is $162.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

