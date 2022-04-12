Arweave Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $37.07 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $31.60 or 0.00079271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000195 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

