ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. 4,917,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,277. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

