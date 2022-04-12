Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in March

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
