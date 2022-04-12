Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 150,850 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 640.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 390.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. The business had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

