Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,782 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after buying an additional 962,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.06 and a one year high of $179.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.54.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

