Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.03 Million Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,261 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,516 shares of company stock valued at $613,021. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

