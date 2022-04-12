Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 32,068 HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of HCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HCI Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,811,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Politis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $136,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

HCI stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $697.90 million, a P/E ratio of 241.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.36. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

