Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 128.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $673.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

