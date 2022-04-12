Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $229,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 38.52.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

